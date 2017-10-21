Pilgrimage centres to get world class facilities: UP minister Srikant Sharma

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Minister Srikant Sharma on Saturday said the government would provide world class facilities at iconic pilgrimage centres in the state, including Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Till now, people going to Mathura, Ayodhya and Kashi were denied even basic facilities, but now the state government will ensure better infrastructure for pilgrims, he said.

"Protecting and preserving Indian culture, the state government will provide better infrastructure, conducive to pilgrimage in Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya," the Uttar Pradesh Power Minister said.

The promotion of pilgrimage would also open avenues for the employment, he said.

On the opposition criticising the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya, Sharma said they are "depressed" after losing the elections.

"They would become insignificant if they would continue their negative attitude," he said.