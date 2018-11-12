हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Varanasi-Haldia multi-modal waterways terminal on Ganga

National Waterway-1 (Haldia-Varanasi stretch) is being developed with technical assistance and investment support from the World Bank.

PM Modi inaugurates Varanasi-Haldia multi-modal waterways terminal on Ganga

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Varanasi-Haldia multi-modal waterways terminal on river Ganga on Monday. This is his first trip to Varanasi since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. 

The waterways terminal is part of the Centre's Jal Marg Vikas Project which aims to develop the stretch of the river between Varanasi and Haldia for navigation of large vessels weighing up to 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes. 

The objective of the project is to promote inland waterways as a cheap and environment-friendly means of transportation, especially for cargo movement. The project is being implemented by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

National Waterway-1 (Haldia-Varanasi stretch) is being developed with technical assistance and investment support from the World Bank. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,369.18 crore, which will be shared between the Government of India and the World Bank on a 50:50 ratio.

The project entails construction of three multi-modal terminals (Varanasi, Sahibganj and Haldia), two inter-modal terminals, five roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) terminal pairs, new navigation lock at Farakka, assured depth dredging, integrated vessel repair and maintenance facility, differential global positioning system (DGPS), river information system (RIS), river training and conservancy works.

Operation, management and further development of the terminal is proposed to be entrusted to an operator on public-private partnership model and selection of the operator through an international competitive bidding is at an advanced stage and is expected to be completed by December, an official statement said.

The multi-modal terminal project and proposed freight village in Varanasi are expected to generate 500 direct employment and more than 2,000 indirect employment opportunities.

PM Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari.

Tags:
Narendra ModiVaranasiHaldiaGangaJal marg vikas project

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close