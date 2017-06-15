close
PM Narendara Modi, 74 Ministers to perform Yoga on June 21

Prime Minister Modi would take part in the Yoga Day function in Uttar Pradesh`s capital Lucknow where AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik would also be present.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 18:54
PM Narendara Modi, 74 Ministers to perform Yoga on June 21
Representational image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government has made grand plans for the forthcoming International Yoga Day.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has been working tirelessly to make the International Yoga Day functions across the country and world a grand success.

Union Government`s 74 ministers would take part in the Yoga Day functions in 74 cities on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi would take part in the Yoga Day function in Uttar Pradesh`s capital Lucknow where AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik would also be present.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah would perform Yoga in Ahmedabad. Home Minister Rajnath Singh would attend the Yoga Day function in Himachal Pradesh`s Sujanpur Tihra.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu would be present in Delhi.Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, J. P. Nadda, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal would take part in International Yoga Day functions at Patna, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam respectively.

AYUSH Ministry is working day and night to make the International Yoga Day a big success not only at national level but also at international level.

It has written letters to different Ambassadors and Embassies and urged to make the event successful.International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares special significance in many parts of the world. 

