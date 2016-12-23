PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin to a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, where he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party supporters on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP posted a picture of PM Modi having lunch with party members, including Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Maurya. The official Twitter handle of BJP tweeted: “Such equality is possible only in BJP".

The message further read, everyone, including the PM brought his own tiffin to the venue.

The PM interacted and had lunch with more than 26,000 booth workers belonging to over 1700 booths in Varanasi today, BJP's Twitter handle said.

During his day long visit, PM Modi laid foundation stone for a cancer centre and a super speciality hospital here besides touring Kabir Nagar area to inspect laying of underground cables, installation of heritage streetlights and lighting of heritage buildings.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an event at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Prime Minister took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, asking where was the "earthquake" the Congress leader had threatened.

"There is a youth leader in the Congress who has just learnt to speak. I am glad he has started to speak now."

"In 2009, you couldn't even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out," the PM said referring to Rahul without naming him.

A day after Rahul accused him of taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi said, "He (Rahul) had been going around threatening that when he speaks, there will be an earthquake. If he hadn't spoken, there could have been an earthquake. It would have been an earthquake that people would have had to deal with for 10 years.

"There is no chance of an earthquake now that he has spoken. We can rest assured that there is no danger of the natural calamity in sight."

Everyone including PM Shri @narendramodi brought their own tiffins and had discussion over a meal. Such equality is possible only in BJP. pic.twitter.com/qGkwfiAtPM — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2016