PM Narendra Modi launches 81 projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore for UP, lauds CM Yogi Adityanath for 'unimaginable achievement'

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh at an event in Lucknow. Lauding the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the PM called it an 'unimaginable achievement'.

"More than ground-breaking event, it is record-breaking event. These projects will prove to be a big step in giving a new direction to Digital India and Make in India. Be it setting up of fiber or establishment of IT center for internet service in Uttar Pradesh, digital infrastructure will give a new direction, new pace to the state," he said after the launch.

"Today the nation is becoming a hub of mobile manufacturing for the world. Uttar Pradesh is leading this manufacturing revolution. More than 50 mobile manufacturing company are working in UP and the largest mobile manufacturing unit in the world has also been established here," he added.

He also slammed the Congress and other previous non-BJP governments for lack of development in the past years. "Whatever ills country is facing today dates back to 70 years of governance. They did not have the will and their intentions were not clear," he said.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that the climate was very favourable for investors to set up their projects in the state. "Uttar Pradesh has been successful in attaining a position in top 5 states in the country in terms of ease of doing business. When BSP was in power, Rs 50,000 crore was invested in 5 years, while the BJP govt. has invested Rs.60,000 crore in just 1 year. Also, more proposals worth Rs.50,000 Cr are in pipeline which will be started soon," he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in the Lok Sabha, assured on behalf of the Centre additional security for the ambitious projects in case of any requirement. "I can give you this assurance as the country's home minister," he said.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel group and Sanjeev Puri, MD, ITC, besides top magnates of other major business houses participated in the event, which comes close on the heels of 'Investors Summit' in February this year.