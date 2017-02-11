PM Narendra Modi likes to `read horoscope, peep into bathrooms`, he will get jolt from UP poll results: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and launched tirades against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the PM's threat that he had everyone's "janampatri" in his pocket, Rahul said the PM likes to “read the horoscope, search Google and peep into bathrooms of people...But he is a failure as PM. He will get a jolt from results of UP polls.”

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh said anyone's 'janampatri' is just a click away in this age of Internet.

The PM and BJP should not "mislead" people and come forward and tell what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders, asked Akhilesh.

Addressing his rally in Bijnor yesterday, the PM had ridiculed the Uttar Pradesh`s ruling Samajwadi Party for aligning with the Congress and assailed the Akhilesh Yadav government over a host of issues, including law and order. Modi, without taking names, had also mocked Rahul Gandhi for being the "most joked about politician".

In a joint press conference in Lucknow, the leaders released the list of 10 commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh, which includes smartphones, skill development, free cycles and homes for the poor.

The duo offered free smartphones, 20 lakh youth skill training, loan waiver for farmers, cheap power to farmers, 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs.

"We want a young and visionary government for Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said.

"In the two and a half years (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has failed. Demonetisation, surgical strikes are avoidance tactics," Gandhi said.

Akhilesh Yadav said: "If Modi visits Agra-Lucknow Expressway even he will vote for SP-INC."

Talking to reporters, Akhilesh said he was happy with the initial voting trend in the first phase of polling. “First votes went to SP-Congress alliance, so it will be ahead.”

Notably, both the parties have already released their manifestos.

Compulsions of realpolitik made Samajwadi Party and Congress seal a pre-poll pact last month to contest the UP Assembly Elections together and thwart BJP's attempt to storm back to power after 15 years.

While SP will have the lion's share of 298 of 403 seats, Congress will contest the remaining 105.