Uttar Pradesh ministers

Personal secretaries of 3 UP ministers caught taking bribe in sting operation, arrested

Three of them have been sent to judicial custody. Police said that the matter is being investigated.

Representational image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested personal secretaries of three state ministers after they were caught in a sting taking a bribe.

"The personal secretaries of three UP ministers who were caught in a sting taking a bribe have now been arrested and sent to judicial custody. All angles are being probed," Rajiv Krishna, ADG Lucknow Zone said.

