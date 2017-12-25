Poor vote only when they get liquor and chicken: Yogi minister Rajbhar

A minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh sparked a row on Sunday as he mocked the poor. During a public gathering in Balrampur, UP minister for welfare of backward classes and empowerment of handicapped Om Prakash Rajbhar said that a vote of a poor person is confirmed when given liquor and chicken.

Rajbhar said that all poor people consume alcohol and eat chicken to give vote to political parties. He added that after winning elections, the parties treat the poor as nothing but chickens.

"Baati-chokha kaccha vote, daaru murga pakka vote. Saare garib daaru peete ho, murga khaake vote dete ho aur ye Delhi, Lucknow jaane waale neta 5 saal tujhe murga banake ghumate hain," says UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar in #Balrampur (24.12.17) pic.twitter.com/bQgg9aaff1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2017

"Baati-chokha kaccha vote, daaru murga pakka vote. Saare garib daaru peete ho, murga khaake vote dete ho aur ye Delhi, Lucknow jaane waale neta 5 saal tujhe murga banake ghumate hain, (Baati-chokha doesn’t confirm a vote, but chicken and liquor do. All poor people consume alcohol, eat chicken and vote for political parties that win elections and form governments in Delhi and Lucknow. The governments then treat the poor people as chicken for next five years)," said the UP Minister.

Rajbhar is the president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes month after the minister accused members of his Rajbhar community of alcohol abuse. He had said that members of his community spend as much money on liquor as the BJP spends in a month.

