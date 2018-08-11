हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Basti

Portion of flyover collapses in UP's Basti, 4 injured, 2 trapped, rescue ops underway

The incident occurred on the National Highway no 28 in Basti.

LUCKNOW: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh in which at least four people were injured on Saturday.

According to ANI, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday on the National Highway No. 28 in Basti.

Initial reports said that at least 2 people are believed to be trapped inside the debris.

The top district officials and the police have reached the mishap site.

A rescue operation is currently underway. 

Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered the state government officials to expedite the rescue operation and restore the normal traffic on the highway, which has been temporarily closed after the incident.        

According to eyewitnesses, a major tragedy was averted since the mishap took place early morning.

It is believed that 90% of the flyover's construction was over and its progress was reviewed last week by the district magistrate.

 

BastiFlyover collapseUttar PradeshNational Highway no 28

