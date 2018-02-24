President Kovind welcome to convocation, but won't allow Sanghis: AMU students union

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to attend Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) convocation ceremony on March 7 but a controversy has now erupted over the same.

According to ANI, the student union of the prestigious university has said that President is most welcome to the even, but no person with Sanghi mindset will be allowed to enter.

''We are not opposing the President, but we oppose the 'Sanghi' mindset. In 2010, the President had said Muslims and Christians are alien to country that bothers us till date but we welcome him,'' the AMU Student Union Secretary was quoted as saying by ANI.

''No other person with 'Sanghi' mindset will be allowed to enter, those coming as per protocol can come,'' the AMU student union leader warned.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief-guest of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) 65th annual convocation scheduled to held on March 7.

President Kovind has accepted the invitation extended to him by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.

No Indian President has attended the AMU convocation ceremony in the past 32 years.

Former President Giani Zail Singh had attended the 1986 AMU convocation.

Prior to him, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad had attended the event in 1976. Dr S Radha Krishnan was the chief-guest in 1966 and Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the 1951 convocation of AMU, according to media reports.

Fresh controversy comes several weeks after the CBI booked former Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Naseem Ahmad for alleged irregularities and cheating in the appointment of a university official in 2005.

Ahmad joined the university as V-C in 2002 and resigned in 2007.

The case relates to the appointment of Shakaib Arsalan as Assistant Finance Officer (AFO) in 2005 in alleged violation of the AMU Act and rules, CBI sources said.

The CBI has registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Arsalan (now Joint Finance Officer), Yasmin Jalal Beg (now Finance Officer) and Ahmad, they said.

(With Agency inputs)