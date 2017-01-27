Priyanka Gandhi projected as 'Durga' in Congress poster after Vinay Katiyar's 'prettier campaigners' remark

New Delhi: In the aftermath of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar's widely criticised remarks about "prettier campaigners" in his party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka has now been projected as ''goddess Durga'' in a new poster which is being widely circulated on the social media.

The poster also seeks an apology from BJP loudmouth Vinay Katiyar for making such crass remarks, said a report in NDTV.

"Woh Indira hai, woh Durga hai, who hai shakti ka avatar (she is Indira, she is Durga, she is the embodiment of power)," it reads.

Priyanka, who is the sister of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and married to businessman Robert Vadra, had laughed off Katiyar's comments in connection with her name being included in the Congress' list of campaigners for the February-March Uttar Pradesh election.

Asked by a reporter how she would impact the UP campaign, the BJP leader had said, "What difference will it make? We have more beautiful star campaigners...heroines, artistes...they are better. His party BJP has called the remarks "condemnable and unacceptable", but Katiyar has refused to apologise.

Later, speaking to a news channel, Katiyar described Vadra like his "bhateeji (niece)"and wondered how his comment was offensive in any way.

Priyanka's name figuring in the party's list of star campaigners has triggered a huge buzz and reinforced speculation that the 45-year-old is preparing for a bigger role in the party.

She has never campaigned outside the Gandhi family constituencies of Raebareli and Amethi. The party says her name on its list doesn't necessarily mean she will break that pattern.