Priyanka Gandhi to replace Sonia Gandhi and contest from Raebareli in 2019 polls?

New Delhi: Having played a key role in sealing a deal with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may end up contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Raebareli in place of her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

According to The Times of India, talks have gathered pace in Congress circles that Priyanka may take over Sonia's place in Raebareli .

Notably, Sonia Gandhi has not been keeping well these days.

The daily has quoted sources as saying that the reason behind Priyanka's growing footprint is Sonia's decision to have a withdrawn role. "It is a fact that Rahul's dependence on his sister has increased a lot. She is looking after many functions discharged by Sonia as also the back-end operations of Rahul's office," an insider said.

On Monday, the Congress said party workers want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to play a "larger role" in politics.

Several senior Congress leaders acknowledged her `crucial` role in striking an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

The acknowledgment of her proactive role by the Congress party -- for the first time perhaps -- is significant as it portends the change of guard and a generational shift at the Congress.

Priyanka, Congress sources said, will campaign extensively in the polls, with Rahul Gandhi as well as separately. She may also campaign along with Dimple Yadav, the wife of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The Congress will contest 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party 298 seats.