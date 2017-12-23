Prosperity of farmers must for Uttar Pradesh's development: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the development of the state was not possible without the prosperity of farmers.

He said the state government has, therefore, taken a number of steps to safeguard the interests of the farming community.

"When the financial condition of farmers is strengthened the country will come on the path of development on its own," he said during the 'kisan samman diwas' on 115th birthday of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh -- who championed peasants issues.

Adityanath said his government has extended direct or indirect help to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore to farmers.

Farmers will have to ensure that maximum production is achieved by maintaining the fertility of land, he said.

Employment generation in an agriculture-based country like India can be achieved only by encouraging farming, he said, adding that the state govenment has decided to see that farmers do not remain totally dependent on nature.

During the event, the chief minister also honoured farmers achieving maximum production per hectare with cash awards and mementos.