Protest outside Delhi school after Nigerian student alleges sexual assault

Greater Noida: Nigerian nationals on Friday protested outside the school here where a Nigerian student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a book seller.

"Something must be done. We want justice in this case. We want to see the Principal and that's what we are here for," said one of the protesters.

Greater Noida: Nigerian nationals protest outside the school where a Nigerian student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a book seller pic.twitter.com/qsSKZ0KtHK

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2017

An 11-year-old Nigerian child was sodomised inside the premises of private school in Greater Noida in Sector Pi. A bookseller, who works in the school, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the child, said police.

A six-member internal committee has been formed to probe alleged sexual assault of the student.

The boy, son of a Nigerian expat, was studying in Class 6.

A police official said that a complaint was made in the case after which the accused man was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 for unnatural offence, said the station house officer of Surajpur police station.