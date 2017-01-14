Radar failure at Lucknow airport, all flight services suspended

Lucknow: All flight operations were suspended at the Lucknow Airport on Saturday following the failure of the radar frequency system, which affected the landing and takeoff of all aircraft.

So far almost 16 flights have been affected due to the Radar DVOR failure which was reported at 4:30 pm today.

The disturbing development has resulted in severe inconvenience to several passengers who are now stranded at the airport.

