Rahul Gandhi keeps questioning Modi government, but what has Congress done for masses, asks Amit Shah

Ghaziabad: Attacking Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Sunday that people want to know as to what the Congress had done for the masses in the many years that it had ruled.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP's 'Mahila Morcha' national executive meeting at a private institute, he said the top priority of the government was to ensure security on borders and handling terrorism strictly by adopting a zero-tolerance policy.

Without taking any names Shah said when our "enemy" had forgotten the incident in which our soldiers were beheaded by its Army, India launched surgical strikes to avenge the incident.

महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में मोदी सरकार ने कई अभूतपूर्व कार्य किये हैं। कल ही मोदी सरकार ने पॉस्को एक्ट में बदलाव कर महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले अत्याचार पर कड़ा रुख इख्तियार करते हुए एक गंभीर कदम उठाया है। इसके साथ ही कई और योजनायें महिलाओं के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव ला रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/fmNavl0MAb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2018

Slamming Rahul, he said the Congress president keeps asking what had been done in four years of the Modi government. "The country wants to know that what Congress had done in its regime of 50 years for the masses," Shah asked.

The BJP government is providing loans to unemployed youths to make them self-employed. The opposition parties took jibe on the issue by talking of 'pakodas', he said. Any kind of job which involves hard work is considered dignified, Shah added, as per PTI.

On Saturday too, Shah had attacked Rahul and had said that BJP would rid Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, of 'parivarvad'.

Addressing a public meeting in Gandhi family's pocket borough, he had said Rae Bareli voted for top Congress leaders, but had not witnessed development since Independence.

"Rae Bareli has seen 'parivarvad' (dynastic politics) ever since Independence till this day and no development. I have come here to make it clear that the BJP will free Rae Bareli of 'parivarvad' and will start the campaign from today itself for taking it on the path of 'vikasvad' (development)," Shah had said.

