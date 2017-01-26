Rejected by Akhilesh, Mukhtar Ansari inducted into BSP by Mayawati

Lucknow: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Wednesday joined Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Quami Ekta Dal chief Ansari joined hands with BSP chief Mayawati for contesting the crucial Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati announced the decision.

Mayawati said Mukhtar Ansari was inducted into the party as the charges levelled against the gangster-turned-politician were ye to be proven.

The QED chief was given an election ticket from Mau Sadar.

Ansari warmed up to Mayawati after he has rejected by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh had opposed SP's alliance with Ansari's Quami Ekta Dal saying he did not want criminals in his party.

Besides, Ansari, his son Abbas Ansari and brother Sibagatullah Ansari were given election tickets by he BSP.

While Abbas will contest from Ghosi, Sibagatullah will contest from Mohammadabad.

QED had last year merged with SP on June 21 and, on the same day, Akhilesh had sacked Cabinet minister Balram Yadav for reportedly facilitating the controversial merger.

Later, SP parliamentary board had cancelled the merger and had revoked the expulsion of the minister from the cabinet.

