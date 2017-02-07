close
RLD candidate Manoj Gautam's brother found dead near UP's Khurja

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 14:34
Representational image

Bulandshahr: Two bullet-riddled bodies, one identified as the brother of an RLD candidate, were found near Khurja today, police said.

The bodies of Vinod Gautam, elder brother of Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Manoj Gautam, and Sachin (25) were found in a mango orchard here, SP (Rural) Jagdish Sharma said.

"The deceased had been missing since yesterday," Sharma added.

The police are on the look out for a Parminder, who had left the party office along with the two.

The deceased reportedly had a tiff at the party office with some people.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 14:34

