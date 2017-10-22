RSS leader shot dead in Ghazipur; police suspects old rivalry

Ghazipur: Brother of Rashtriya Swayansewak Sangh (RSS) leader and local journalist, Rajesh Mishra, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday, is said to be in a critical condition and has been shifted to Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Trauma Centre.

Amitesh Mishra was seriously injured when miscreants gunned down the RSS leader at his shop in Karanda.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, investigating the case, had earlier said that they have identified the killers of RSS leader and will make the arrests soon.

The police, however, suspects old rivalry as the reason behind the RSS leader's murder.

We have got few clues, some old rivalry is the likely reason behind the murder. Investigation in the case underway, Somen Verma, SP Ghazipur said while replying to reporters on the RSS leader's murder.