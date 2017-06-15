RSS' Muslim wing organises Iftar in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayam Sewak`s (RSS) Muslim wing Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has organised an Iftar party in Uttar Pradesh`s Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar was also present at yesterday`s party.

The MRM was set up in 2002 by the RSS in a bid to reach out to the Muslims on various issues including the Ayodhya dispute.

According to rituals, Muslims break his fast during Ramzan with dates or a glass of water at the Iftar.

Fruit juices are also served at community Iftar parties, often hosted by various organisations, including political parties.