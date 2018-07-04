हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RSS

RSS worker murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

According to police, the assailants opened fire at the RSS worker in a lane at Daya Nagar on Tuesday night.

RSS worker murdered in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Firozabad
File photo

Firozabad: An RSS worker was shot dead by two unidentified, bike-borne assailants in the Uttar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The assailants opened fire at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sandeep Sharma (34) in a lane at Daya Nagar last night, they added.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Local BJP MLA Manish Asija and a number of BJP and RSS workers gathered at the hospital as soon as the news of Sharma's killing spread.

The police are probing the matter, no arrest has so far been made. 

Tags:
RSSUttar PradeshFirozabadRSS workerBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close