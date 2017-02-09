Rural areas to get 24x7 power supply after assembly elections: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said rural areas of the state will get round the clock power supply after the Assembly polls.

"At present, power supply in urban area is 22 to 24 hours and in rural area, it is 14 to 16 hours. However, after the Assembly election, 22 to 24 hour supply would be ensured in rural areas as well," he said at an election rally in Kosi town of Chhata assembly constituency here.

He said 108 ambulance type services would be introduced for cattle.

The Samajwadi Party leader also promised opening up of more sugar mills and milk plants in the constituency.

Akhilesh hit out at the Modi government over demonetisation and its "failure to rein in black money hoarders".

"No compensation was announced by the Centre for those who lost their lives while standing in serpentine bank queues in the wake of demonetisation.

Nevertheless, the SP government has given Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased's families," he said.

The first phase of the crucial Assembly polls will begin on February 11. The ruling Samajwadi Party has entered into an alliance with Congress for the state polls.