Samajwadi Party candidate beats himself with shoe as he begs for votes; video goes viral - WATCH

Lucknow: With just days left for the Assembly polls to begin in Uttar Pradesh, those contesting the electoral battle are using all sorts of tricks to woo voters.

Interestingly, a ruling Samajwadi Party candidate - Shujat Alam – was recently caught on camera begging forgiveness for mistakes which he committed unknowingly as he urged voters for their support.

Alam has been fielded as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Bulandshahr in Western Uttar Pradesh.

As if it was not enough, Alam also repeatedly hit himself on his head with his own shoe.

"Bharo hamari jholi", Alam said as he appealed to voters for their support, as per a report by NDTV.

Shujat Alam, a lawyer by profession, had lost the constituency in the last two state elections.

This time, he is running against Haji Aleem of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, who is the incumbent legislator from this area.

Watch the funny video here.