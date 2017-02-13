Samajwadi Party family feud: Shivpal Yadav takes U-turn, says no new party after March 11

Lucknow: In yet another sign of his weakening grip over the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav - the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the ruling party and the estranged uncle of Chief Minister Akhilesh – took a U-turn on Monday and said no new political outfit will be floated after state assembly elections.

Shivpal, when quizzed by a reporter, briefly said, ''No new party.''

Koi nayi party nahi: Shivpal Yadav on being asked about formation of new party pic.twitter.com/9tiHgd2jTm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2017

Shivpal's U-turn comes just days after he had announced that he would launch a new party after March 11— the day election results would be announced.

Shivpal had made these remarks shortly after SP patriarch Mulayam Singh disapproved the alliance with Congress and refused to campaign for it.



Shivpal made the announcement while addressing a public rally in Etawah immediately after filing his nomination papers for his traditional Jaswantnagar constituency.



Shivpal also asserted that he would campaign for all those candidates who have been denied tickets by the party.



Shivpal, who has often been at loggerheads with Akhilesh, highlighted he has worked very hard during his tenure as a minister. “I told the CM, I will form my party after March 11,” he said.



Raising questions on the SP-Congress alliance, Shivpal said it would only help turn Congress's fortunes in the state. A party which did not stand to win even five seats has been given 105 on its platter," he argued saying the pact had lowered the morale of party workers.