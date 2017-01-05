Samajwadi Party feud: Mulayam-Akhilesh patch up likely, Azam Khan says 'good news soon'

Lucknow: Hinting at a patch up between the father and his son, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said that all issues will be sorted between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh.

I know things will improve, people are waiting to hear good news and I will give them one very soon, Azam Khan said while referring to the ongoing feud in Uttar Pradesh's first family.

Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is at loggerheads with his father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, had on Wednesday indicated that he was not too inclined towards a patch-up.

"We are going to polls... Will return again," Akhilesh had said speaking at UP Pravasi Diwas here.

"Kahan nut-bolt lagana hai, kahan hathura isteymal karna hai, sahi sey karengey. (Where to tighten screw and where to use hammer, we will do it effectively)," Akhilesh added.

The reaction from Azam Khan came at a time when the Election Commission has initiated the process for the two warring factions of the Samajwadi Party - one led by Mulayam and the other by Akhilesh - to prove their majority for getting the party symbol 'cycle'.

In the 404-member UP Assembly, SP has 229 MLAs.

The EC has asked both factions to show the strength of MLAs, MPs, and MLCs supporting them through signed affidavits.

Gearing up for a show of strength, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today left for Delhi to furnish details of support to the EC for retaining the 'cycle' symbol while the faction led by his son Akhilesh met loyalists to collect signed affidavits to be presented to the poll body.

While sources in the Mulayam camp said the party supremo was armed with signed affidavits of MLAs, MLCs, and MPs which he would furnish to the EC, the number of the signed affidavits with him was not immediately clear.

Mulayam was accompanied by Shivpal Yadav, who was "removed" from the post of state SP chief at the party's disputed national convention where Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was crowned as SP president replacing his father.

(With PTI inputs)