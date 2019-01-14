हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

SC notice to Adityanath govt on plea seeking court-monitored probe into encounter deaths in UP

Hearing the PIL, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that it is a very serious matter which requires a detailed hearing.

SC notice to Adityanath govt on plea seeking court-monitored probe into encounter deaths in UP

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the recent encounter killings in the state. A Public Interest Litigation has sought a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Special Investigation Team into the encounters.

Hearing the PIL, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that it is a very serious matter which requires a detailed hearing. The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 12.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh encounterUttar Pradesh encounter deathsSupreme CourtYogi Adityanath

Must Watch