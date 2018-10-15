हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahjahanpur building collapse

Shahjahanpur building collapse: 2 dead, 14 injured; contractor arrested, owner absconding

The contractor has been arrested, but the owner is still missing, said the police.

ANI photo

LUCKNOW: Shahjahanpur building collapse incident claimed another life on Sunday, taking the overall toll to two. At least 13 persons were also injured in the incident. 

The roof of an under-construction two-storeyed building collapsed in Ram Chandra Mission police station area in Shahjahanpur on Sunday. Several people were trapped inside the building at the time of the incident. 

“FIR registered. The contractor has been arrested. Owner hasn’t been traced yet. Investigation is underway,” said Amrit Tripathi, District Magistrate.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Sharma, 25, and Parmeshwar, 22, both working as labourers at the site.

Earlier Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra said, "The roof of an under-construction building of a private inter-college collapsed when over a dozen labourers were working in it. "
The incident occurred in an area under Ram Chandra Mission police station in the district, he said, adding the rescue work has already been started.

The injured persons were sent for treatment to nearby hospitals. 

With agency inputs

