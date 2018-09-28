हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal set to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls alone, floats new political outfit 'Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party'

This comes days after Mulayam shared the stage with his estranged son and now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in the national capital.

PTI photo

LUCKNOW: Estranged Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, is all set to go solo for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections with his new political outfit 'Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party'. 

The former SP leader has approached the Election Commission to register the party and has suggested car, motocycle or wheel as the party symbol. 

This comes days after Mulayam shared the stage with his estranged son and now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in the national capital, igniting rumours of a rift between the two brothers.

Shivpal, who had earlier floated his own outfit by the name of Samajwadi Secular Mocha (SSM), wanted to field elder brother Mulayam from Mainpuri.

The former SP leader has claimed that 40 candidates from various parties with similar ideologies, will join his political outfit to contest the polls in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He had already been mobilising marginalised SP leaders and announced that his party would contest all 80 parliamentary constituencies in UP.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Shivpal dropped enough indications that his political war with Akhilesh is now set in stone. 

With agency inputs

