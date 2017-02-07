Shivpal Yadav won't form new party: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: Nearly a week after expressing his displeasure over Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav asserted that his brother and former party president Shivpal Yadav will not float a new party.

Mulayam, who had earlier voiced his displeasure on his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over Samajwadi Party alliance with Congress for UP assembly elections had surfaced, had vowed to now campaign for his party for UP elections.

However, a week later, the Samajwadi Party patriarch changed his stand and said he is "no more angry with his son and is ready to campaign for the party."

He will begin his campaign for the party for the upcoming state assembly elections from today, said media reports.

Speaking to reporters, Mulayam dismissed reports of any conflict inside the party, after Shivpal, who has reportedly been dejected over the power tussle with his nephew Akhilesh, declared to float a new party.

"No one is unhappy. Shivpal has not spoken to me or anyone in the party. He may have said about floating new party out of anger. Now leave it, there will be no new party," Mulayam told reporters.

"There is no bickering. Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister. I will campaign for the alliance from Tuesday," Mulayam added, while dismissing his earlier stand on SP-Congress alliance.

Shivpal, has been already axed as the state unit chief and replaced by Akhilesh loyalist Naresh Uttam and been relegated to a virtual nobody in the party, did not find a place in the list of 40 'star campaigners' issued by the Samajwadi Party.

Feeling dejected over his supporters being denied party ticket for the crucial state elections, Shivpal had last month announced to float a new party in March, after the poll results are declared.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh contesting 298 and 105 seats respectively.

The state goes to poll in seven phases starting February 11.