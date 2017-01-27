Shocking! Joined politics only to make money and fool people, asserts Agra poll candidate
Agra: Gopal Chaudhary, who is all set to contest the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Agra South constituency here, says that his only purpose of joining politics is to make money and fool people.
'My only reason for coming into politics is money, I'll fool people," ANI quoted him as saying.
“I don't have any social agenda for the polls, I only want to make money for myself, I want to invest,” Chaudhary said.
“I want to be a legislator because whoever joins politics earn money for themselves, and I want to be like them,” he added.
Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states, will go to polls in February. The elections will be held in seven phases starting from Feb 4.
#WATCH: Independent candidate Agra South Gopal Chaudhary says 'my only reason for coming into politics is money, I'll fool people" pic.twitter.com/sYfPIdhiYC
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- IND vs ENG, 1st T20I - As it happened..
- Demonetisation: RBI may again allow deposit of old Rs 500 Rs 1,000 notes
- How public greeted PM Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath on Republic Day - WATCH