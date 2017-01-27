Shocking! Joined politics only to make money and fool people, asserts Agra poll candidate

Agra: Gopal Chaudhary, who is all set to contest the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Agra South constituency here, says that his only purpose of joining politics is to make money and fool people.

'My only reason for coming into politics is money, I'll fool people," ANI quoted him as saying.

“I don't have any social agenda for the polls, I only want to make money for myself, I want to invest,” Chaudhary said.

“I want to be a legislator because whoever joins politics earn money for themselves, and I want to be like them,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states, will go to polls in February. The elections will be held in seven phases starting from Feb 4.