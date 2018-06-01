हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Sitapur stray dog attacks: SC seeks report from UP govt on alleged culling of canines

Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, which approached the apex court seeking direction to stop killing of dogs, claimed that the Indian Veterinary Institute report clearly said there's no evidence that dogs attacked children.

NEW DELHI: LUCKNOW: In the wake of increasing incidents of attacks by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and adjacent areas, the Supreme Court on Friday sought a detailed report from Uttar Pradesh government on alleged culling of dogs after hearing a petition claiming that the dogs were being killed as they were attacking children.

The matter has, however, been deferred for further hearing on June 8, 2018.

As many as 14 children have lost their lives so far due to attacks by stray dogs in the state. The incidents have led to a formation of a committee by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Taking cognisance of the matter, CM Adityanath asked police, civic body officials and veterinary doctors to jointly investigate the issue and take measures.

As many as 18 teams have reportedly been deployed by the district administration, who are carrying out operations to nab stray dogs in the region. The villagers have also formed teams to keep a check on dogs attacking more people. Armed with rods, sticks and swords.

Media reports suggest that the administration will soon initiate sterilisation of stray dogs. The canines will be brought to city hospitals for the sterilisation process.

