हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meerut

Some men threatened to leak her video, girl sets herself on fire in Meerut

The girl set herself on fire in Meerut's Sardhana after being allegedly blackmailed by some men for some time.

Some men threatened to leak her video, girl sets herself on fire in Meerut
Representational image

MEERUT: A teenage girl in Meerut's Sardhana has set herself on fire after being stalked by few men for some time, said reports on Sunday.

According to ANI, the girl has sustained 20-25% of burn injuries.

The girl was forced to take the extreme step as she was apparently being blackmailed by some men who threatened to leak her videos, said police. 

 

A case has been registered and the investigation into the matter is underway, R Pandey, SSP, Meerut said.

No arrest has been made so far. 

Tags:
Meerutgirl blackmailedSardhanaUttar Prades

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close