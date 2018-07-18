हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav extends help to three injured in mishap on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The mishap took place near Tala Sarai village on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday. 

Image Credit: ANI

LUCKNOW: In a good gesture, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended help to three persons who were seriously injured in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

According to ANI, the mishap took place near Tala Sarai village on Tuesday. 

The former UP chief minister who was also passing through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at the time of the incident, noticed the three persons lying on road with their vehicles completely damaged.

The SP chief came out of his official vehicle and went to see if the victims were safe. He then directed the officials accompanying him to immediately send the three injured persons to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Accordingly, the three victims were rushed to the hospital in one of the vehicles of SP chief's cavalcade.

Due to the help provided by the SP chief, the three persons could be provided timely treatment by the hospital authorities. 

The three are believed to be out of danger now.

The soft-spoken former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is extremely popular among the masses and known be going extra miles in helping people facing difficulties.

