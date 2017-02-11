SP-Cong alliance is in benefit of Muslims: Cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid

Lucknow: Prominent cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali on Saturday extended his support to the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance, and expressed confidence for the coalition's victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Samajwadi Party came under the scanner yesterday after Emam Bukhari of Jama Masjid accused the party for being the sole cause of Muslim anguish in the state and urged the community to look for political alternatives.

"I believe that this alliance is in benefit of Muslims as well as the entire state. If we look back in two years, all the development oriented works from Expressway to metro, was carried efficiently by the Samajwadi Party. If you see from a Muslim point of view too, their work towards Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, pension schemes for 11 lakh destitute women and several other efforts were taken in favour of Muslims," the cleric told ANI here.

He further asserted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav assured them of sanctioning all those demands which fall in legal peripheries, once he takes the office.

Stating that the Samajwadi Party- Congress alliance is tended towards a secular orientation of affairs, he added that Muslim community in the state is also of the same opinion and are hence in support of this alliance.

Urging Muslims to stand united and not fall prey to the 'planned conspiracy' of dividing Muslim votes he condemned vote appeals based on religion.

"A concerted effort has been made to feud confusion between Muslim voters to divide their votes. We believe voters are smart enough to understand these tactics", he added.He added that these people who have appealed are the ones who crop up in every elections, appealing on behalf of every party, and it's a record that none of those parties have ever made a mark.

Yesterday, Jama Masjid Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari had urged the Muslim community of Uttar Pradesh to boycott the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming state assembly polls.

He further stated that the party has been a constant cause of regret for the Muslims in the state, be it the frequent break-out of riots or discrimination in the employment sector, adding that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could prove to be a better contender this time.