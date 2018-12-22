SP MLA's brother, goons thrash women in UP's Jaunpur; 4 cops shunted out, probe ordered

Jaunpur: An inspector and three sub-inspectors have been shifted out and an inquiry ordered after a video purportedly showed women being beaten up by locals, including the brother of a Samajwadi Party legislator, in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

In the video that went viral on social media on Friday, Deepchand Sonkar, the 'pramukh' of Karanja Kala block, and his associates were seen beating the women over a land dispute at Kakor Gahana village.

The incident happened on December 14 when Sonkar forcibly tried to make a passage for himself and the women of the village objected to it, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Pal Singh.

Inspector Rajesh Yadav and sub-inspectors Jagdish Yadav, Kaushlendra Dubey and Prabhu Dayal of the Sarai Khwaja police station have been attached to the Police Lines.

Sadar Circle Officer Vinay Kumar Dwivedi has been asked to conduct an inquiry, the SP said.

An FIR has been lodged against five people, including Sonkar, and the other four have been arrested, the circle officer said.

Sonkar has been expelled from the party, district president Lal Bahadur Yadav said.

The accused is the brother Jagdish Sonkar, former minister and Samajwadi Party MLA from Machhlishahr constituency.