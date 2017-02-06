SP with Congress' help will get more than 300 seats: Akhilesh

Sitapur: Predicting a victory between Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the coalition between the two parties will win with an overwhelming majority in the polls and get more than 300 seats in the 403-member House.

"The way people are appreciating our work I am sure again Congress and SP alliance will form a government here. I am sure SP-Congress alliance will together get more than 300 seats in UP," Akhilesh told the media here.

He further said the `cycle` (Samajwadi Party symbol) is going ahead with speed and will keep going, adding that no one can stop it.Akhilesh today addressed six election rallies in Sitapur as part of his vigorous campaigning in the state.

With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls barely a week away from commencing, Akhilesh took Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart on the `SCAM` remark, saying, "You all must have been hearing what the senior BJP minister said about removing SCAMs. Even we want to get rid of scams. We want to save the country from Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi."

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.