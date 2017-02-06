SP with Congress' help will get more than 300 seats: Akhilesh
Sitapur: Predicting a victory between Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the coalition between the two parties will win with an overwhelming majority in the polls and get more than 300 seats in the 403-member House.
"The way people are appreciating our work I am sure again Congress and SP alliance will form a government here. I am sure SP-Congress alliance will together get more than 300 seats in UP," Akhilesh told the media here.
He further said the `cycle` (Samajwadi Party symbol) is going ahead with speed and will keep going, adding that no one can stop it.Akhilesh today addressed six election rallies in Sitapur as part of his vigorous campaigning in the state.
With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls barely a week away from commencing, Akhilesh took Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart on the `SCAM` remark, saying, "You all must have been hearing what the senior BJP minister said about removing SCAMs. Even we want to get rid of scams. We want to save the country from Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi."
The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.
The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
Top Videos
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
-
Donald Trump lashes out at US judge who blocked his immigration ban