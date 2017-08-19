close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Stones pelted at Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express near Muzaffarnagar railway station

Miscreants pelted stones at the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express near Muzaffarnagar railway station here, damaging some window panes.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:41

Muzaffarnagar: Miscreants pelted stones at the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express near Muzaffarnagar railway station here, damaging some window panes.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred yesterday after the train crossed the railway station, according to railway protection force.

The police have registered a case against unidentified people.

TAGS

Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi ExpressMuzaffarnagar Railway station

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Sri...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

WorldAsia

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video