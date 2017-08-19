Stones pelted at Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express near Muzaffarnagar railway station
Miscreants pelted stones at the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express near Muzaffarnagar railway station here, damaging some window panes.
No one was injured in the incident which occurred yesterday after the train crossed the railway station, according to railway protection force.
The police have registered a case against unidentified people.