हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Sugarcane leads to diabetes, grow other crops: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh is the leading sugar producing state of the country. 

Sugarcane leads to diabetes, grow other crops: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

MEERUT: Overcultivation of sugarcane can indirectly lead to diabetes. This startling claim was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

“Excess production of sugarcane leads to its more consumption, which, in turn causes sugar (diabetes)," said the Chief Minister during the inauguration of 154-km Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Baghpat. 

The way to tackle this is simple, says Adityanath. 

“You must start growing other crops besides sugarcane.”

Uttar Pradesh is the leading sugar producing state of the country. Sugarcane crushing season starts from October 20 and continues till November 5. In 2017-18 season, 38 per cent of the country's total sugar production of 32 million tonnes took place in the months of October to September. 

Adityanath warned that stern action will be taken against sugar mills which will fail to clear pending sugarcane payments of farmers by October 15. 

"Our aim is to bring the poor and farmers in the mainstream ... If sugar mills do not make payments by October 15, the mill owners will be taken to task," he said. 

On Monday, UP Cane Development Minister Suresh Rana said the state will ensure the entire cane arrears of around Rs 10,000 crore are paid to farmers before the start of the new season from October. 

"Cane arrears have come down to around Rs 10,000 crore. We have kept a target to bring the dues to zero before the start of the new season from October 20," Rana said. 

A proposal to provide Rs 5,535 crore for the purpose of clearing cane dues of both cooperative and private sector will be placed before the state cabinet in the coming week. 

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the Delhi-Saharanpur National Highway inauguration programme.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUP CMSugarcaneDiabetes

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close