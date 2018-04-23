Teen creates UP DGP's fake Twitter handle, orders to expedite probe in case involving brother

LUCKNOW: A Class 10 boy in Uttar Pradesh created a fake Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gorakhpur to speed up the investigation in a cheating case involving his elder brother.

According to the teen, a resident of Maharajganj - Sadiq Ansari - had borrowed a sum of Rs 45, 000 from his brother. In return, the man had promised to get his brother an employment in Dubai. Following this, his family filed a complaint with Gulharia Bazaar police station but no action was taken. This led the boy to create a fake account.

After interrogation, the boy revealed that he got the idea of creating a fake Twitter handle from another boy in his village, said cyber cell inspector Arun Kumar Singh. Needless to say, police took swift action and the fraudster ended up returning as much as Rs 30,000.

It was after the Gorakhpur police updated the DGP on the fraud, the incident came under the light. DGP Singh informed them that the tweet was not sent out from his handle. He then registered a case with Hazratganj police in Lucknow.