Teenager gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 12:28

Pratapgarh: A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in Patti area here by three youths, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the 15-year-old girl had gone to a field and three persons raped her, they said.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection yesterday against one accused Rajan Pal and two unidentified persons.

No arrests have been made as yet, police added.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 12:28

