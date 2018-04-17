Tent worker 'rapes and strangulates' 7-year-old girl at a wedding function

ETAH: In yet another brutal case of rape and murder, a seven-year-old girl attending a wedding function was allegedly sexually assaulted and later strangulated to death. The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Tuesday near Mandi Samiti gate on the Aliganj road in UP's Etah.

This incident comes amid massive outrage across the country over the rapes of minor in Unnao, Kathua and Surat.

The child had gone with her family to attend a wedding ceremony. The accused, a man hired to set up tents on the occasion, lured the little child while others were busy with preparations.

He allegedly raped her and strangulated her to death with a rope.

“After this, the accused fled the spot. The body of the girl was found in an under-construction house in the vicinity of the marriage venue. A rope was found tied around the neck of the girl," said Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"On the basis of complaints filed by the family members, police have arrested Sonu Jatav," he said.

The SP also said, "A case has been registered against the accused for rape and murder of the girl. POCSO Act has also been slapped on the accused since the victim is a minor."

The victim's family members later blocked the Etah-Farrukhabad road demanding Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

With agency inputs