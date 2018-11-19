हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
'INDRA 18'

Tenth Indo-Russian Joint Exercise 'INDRA 18' begins at Babina Military Station

Joint military drill 'INDRA 18' began at the Babina Military Station in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Tenth Indo-Russian Joint Exercise &#039;INDRA 18&#039; begins at Babina Military Station
Image Courtesy: PIB

JHANSI: The opening ceremony for the tenth 'Indo-Russian Joint Exercise'  - INDRA 18 - was held on Monday at the Babina Military Station in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Contingents of both India and Russia came together for the opening ceremony which was held in presence of a number of senior officers from both sides.

There was a flypast of Army Aviation helicopters which carried the national flags of both the participating nations during the parade. 

The members of both the participating nations also interacted and familiarised with each other after the opening ceremony.

The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct to enhance the interoperability of the two armies in the peacekeeping and enforcement environment under the aegis of the United Nations.
 
The eleven-day exercise focuses upon training on enhancing team building and tactical level operations in a counter-insurgency environment in semi-urban terrain.

Tags:
'INDRA 18'Indo-Russia joint military drillBabina Military StationJhansiUttar Pradesh.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close