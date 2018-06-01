हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Test tube babies

Test tube baby concept prevailed during Ramayana era too, says UP Deputy CM; cites Sita as example

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had on Thursday said that journalism began during the times of Mahabharata.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has made a hypothetical claim yet again. The minister claimed that the concept of test tube babies prevailed during the Ramayana era also. "People say Sita ji was born from an earthen pot, which means at the time of Ramayana, a concept similar to test tube baby must have existe," Dinesh Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sharma had made another claim about ancient India on Thursday when he said that journalism began during the times of Mahabharata. Linking modern inventions with ancient India, he said: "Today, live telecast is being done, but I think a similar technology was present at the time of Mahabharata, when Sanjay presented a 'live telecast' of the battle of Mahabharata to Dhritarashtra."

He was speaking at an event organised to mark the 'Hindi Journalism Day'. During his speech, he also drew a parallel between Narad Muni and search engine giant Google.
"Your Google has started now, but our Google started a long time back. ‘Narad Muni’ was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times," he said on Thursday.

