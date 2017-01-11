These sadhus can bring BJP back to power in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Relation between Hindu sadhus and the leading national party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is not new. It goes back to the very beginning. From the participation of sadhus in the Ram Mandir movement to taking dip by its President Amit Shah alongside dalit sadhus at the recently held Kumbh Mela in Ujjain - both BJP and sadhus has shown affection for each other.

Out of power from the Uttar Pradesh since 2002, the Bhartiya Janta Party can once again bet on sadhus to end its vanvas. The sadhus that can play a vital role in bringing back BJP to the power in the state are :-

1. Savitri Phule - Member of Parliament from Baharaich Loksabha seat of Uttar Pradesh, Savitri hails from the dalit community. She is also known as 'Mayawati in saffron clothes' among masses in the eastern belt of UP. Not marrying in order to serve the community, she became a sadhvi and joined the Jan Sewa Ashram at Baharaich.

She began her political career from the grass roots as a Zila Panchayat sadasya from Baharaich in 2001. She won the same post again in 2005 and 2010. In 2010, she was elected MLA from Balta on a BJP ticket in 2012.

2. Yogi Adityanath – Known for his controversial statements, Adityanath has been elected MP from Gorakhpur consecutively for the fifth time in 2014. He was the youngest MP, when he has elected in 1998 at 26. He has several criminal cases against him. Some of the charges are rioting, attempt to murder. He has a strong massive support all over the poorvanchal.

3. Uma Bharti – Minister of Parliament from Jhansi Loksabha of Bundelkhand area, Uma is a cabinet minister for water resources in the Modi government. Credit of bringing back BJP to power in Madhya Pradesh after ten years of congress rule also goes to Uma. Hailing from the Lodh community, the third largest backward caste in UP, she also has supporters in different parties.

4. Niranjan Jyoti – Niranjan Jyoti is a minister of state (MoS) for Food Processing Industries in the Modi government and a Member of Parliament from Fatehpur Loksabha constituency. She hails from the Nishad community of boatmen who live along major riverbanks and form a major vote-bank in the poll bound state.

She became the center of controversy after her statement "It is you whom must decide whether the government in Delhi will be run by the sons of Rama or by bastards" (Ye aapko tay karna hai ki dilli me kiski sarkar banegi, raamjado ki ya haraamjado ki) during the 2015 Delhi assembly elections.