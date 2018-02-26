Those who refuse to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are Pakistanis: UP BJP MLA

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has triggered a fresh controversy by saying that those who desist from saying "Bharat Mata ki Jai" are Pakistanis.

The BJP legislator made this remark while speaking at a function in Ratsad last evening.

During his speech, Singh stressed that those Pakistani sympathisers should not be given the permission to enter politics.

"Those who have a reservation in saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram' are Pakistanis and they have no right to live in the country," the MLA from Bairia said.

"People who do not give the status of mother to their motherland, their patriotism is doubtful... Those who have a problem in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and 'Vande Matram' should not have the permission to do politics," he said.

Singh had last month said that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.

Speaking on illegal mining, the MLA advised people "to give two slaps to the police (personnel)" if they are stopped by them for taking sand for their personal use.

"If the police can catch hold of a thief and humiliate him, people can also give the same treatment to the police," Singh told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)