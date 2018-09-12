हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Three drown in Uttar Pradesh's Kuano river

Representational Image:Pixabay

Gonda: Three kanwariyas drowned in the Kuano river in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Police said.

The deceased were identified as Himanshu (14), Shekhar Shukla (13) and Vikas Kumar (14), Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said. 

"Today morning, they along with their two other friends had gone to Kuano river to get some water for jalabhishek," he said. 

The SP also said local people tried to save the youngsters, but by that time, the three had died.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he said. 

