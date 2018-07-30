Three killed, 2 serious after gas leak at a factory in Unnao

Three people were killed on Monday after a gas leak in a factory in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. The three deceased men were workers in the factory.

The incident took place in Durga international factory in Singrosi in Unnao where tents are painted. When the workers got into the tank to repair a nozzle made to mix the colour, they came in contact with the poisonous gas emanating from dirty water. By the time they could be helped, they were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, Bhajanlal and Haroon. Two workers - Hariram and Akhilesh - jumped into the tank to save the three but also got in contact with the gas and are now serious. They have been admitted to the emergency ward of a nearby hospital.

Chaos ensued at the factory as well as at the hospital after the mishap took place. The fire brigade was called into to pull the workers out of the tank. All five were rushed to the hospital. Three workers were declared brought dead but Hariram and Akhilesh are undergoing treatment.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, 2 people have got injured and are currently undergoing treatment," Emergency Medical Officer Amit Kumar said.