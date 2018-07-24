हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jhansi

Three men caught on camera molesting 16-year old in Jhansi, video goes viral

Following an uproar over the video, the police have arrested one person while the hunt is on for the remaining two.

JHANSI: A video of a 16-year-old girl being molested by three men in Jhansi has gone viral on social media forcing the police to take quick action. In the video, the accused can be seen dragging the girl and molesting her while she is seen shouting for help. She can also be heard asking the molesters not to shoot video. Holding a steel container, a spoon and a water bottle, the 16-year-old told the men to leave her hand.

Following an uproar over the video, the police have arrested one person. Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Narain said that they are on a lookout for the other two other accused who can be seen in the video.

The incident took place on July 12. A case was registered in Chirgaon police station in Jhansi under Section 363 506,354 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 7/8. "The police became active as soon as it saw the video, where a girl was taken to a secluded area on a bike. The woman was then harassed there. She is a minor. The main accused has been arrested," the SP said.

when the minor went for a walk with a young man who lived in her neighbourhood. Some of the villagers surrounded the two and thrashed the young man. They then forcibly dragged the victim into the forest and assaulted her. They recorded the entire assault on video themselves, which went viral on July 23.

Police claim that as soon as they got to know about the incident, they got into action and formed two teams to nab the culprits. While one person has been arrested, the hunt is on for the remaining two. The police have assured that the guilty will be dealt with strictly.

