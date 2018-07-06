हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unnao

Three men molest woman in Unnao as she pleads for help, video goes viral

The police have arrested two men in connection with the case while search is on for the third accused.

UNNAO: Three men have been caught on camera molesting a woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the victim can be heard pleading, "Don't do this, brother (Bhaiyya aisa mat karo)". However, unperturbed by the pleas, the men continued their act and recorded it on camera. The video recorded on July 5 has since gone viral.

Taking swift action, the police have arrested two men in connection with the case while the search is on for the third accused. The two arrested men have been identified as Rahul and Akash. 

The police are now trying to find the source of the video. "A video from Unnao in which 3 men are molesting a woman has gone viral. We are are trying to find the source of the video. Our team is working on it. Strictest action will be taken against the accused," Anoop Singh, SP, North Unnao said.

Unnao had grabbed headlines earlier this year after a woman had alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone to meet him seeking a job.

In February, the girl’s family had moved the court, seeking to include the MLA’s name in the case. Subsequently, the victim’s father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 and put in jail on April 5.

Frustrated with the alleged police inaction and coercion from influential people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8. The next day, her father died in jail with the post-mortem examination report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

