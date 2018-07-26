हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida

Three storey building collapses in Greater Noida, no casualties reported

The three-storey building collapsed in the Mubarakpur village in Greater Noida. 

Three storey building collapses in Greater Noida, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: Days after two buildings collapsed in the Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, another building has collapsed in the area on Thursday.

According to ANI, the three-storey building collapsed in the Mubarakpur village in Greater Noida. 

The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. 

So far, no casualties or any injuries have been reported due to the incident. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building, the reports said.

The district administration officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation there. Relief and rescue teams have also been alerted.

The fresh incident of building collapse comes days after at least nine people were killed in the Shah Beri village incident.  

Heavy downpour in the national capital region since this morning is likely to hamper the rescue work as most of the areas are inundated and roads water-logged, leading to heavy traffic jams in parts of Delhi and Noida.

Though Delhi and its neighbouring areas including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad received a heavy rainfall, the rains provided a much-needed relief from the ongoing sultry weather that has been hovering across the national capital for the last couple of days.

Waterlogging at several places, including DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway, Noida Sectors 16 and 18, Vasundhara area in Ghaziabad and several underpasses across the Delhi-NCR, were reported.

Meanwhile, the IMD says that the heavy rain is likely to continue throughout the day. 

There is a possibility of scattered rain in most part of the national capital region, according to a Met Department official. 

According to the weatherman, the maximum and minimum temperature expected to hover around 32 and 26 respectively today.

Greater Noida Greater Noida building collapse Mubarakpur village Uttar Pradesh

